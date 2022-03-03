Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 55,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,255,352 shares.The stock last traded at $3.95 and had previously closed at $3.73.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SVM. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. lowered their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.
The company has a market cap of $694.26 million, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.97.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 8,081.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 21,578 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,587,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,482,000 after acquiring an additional 924,795 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,098,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.
Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)
Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.
