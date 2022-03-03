Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMIC traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.84. 33,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,308. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64. Singular Genomics Systems has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $33.37. The company has a quick ratio of 60.80, a current ratio of 60.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after buying an additional 490,781 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 894,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 33,441 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 55,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 23,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 79,871 shares during the last quarter. 44.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OMIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Singular Genomics Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

