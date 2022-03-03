Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional parks. The Company has parks comprised of theme, water and zoological parks offering rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts, shows, restaurants, game venues and retail outlets. The Company holds long-term licenses for theme park usage throughout the United States (except the Las Vegas metropolitan area), Canada, Mexico and other countries of certain Warner Bros. and DC Comics characters. These characters include Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird, Yosemite Sam, Batman, Superman and others. In addition, it has certain rights to use the Hanna-Barbera and Cartoon Network characters, including Yogi Bear, Scooby-Doo, The Flintstones and others. The Company uses these characters to market its parks and to provide an enhanced family entertainment experience. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is based in New York, NY. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SIX. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.23.

Shares of SIX opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 2.37. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 190.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul acquired 76,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,936,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 340,500 shares of company stock worth $12,881,250 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

