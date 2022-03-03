Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €162.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($182.02) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIX2. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($167.08) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($191.01) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($191.01) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($219.10) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sixt has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €161.45 ($181.40).

Shares of SIX2 opened at €134.60 ($151.24) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €151.34 and its 200-day moving average is €141.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Sixt has a 12-month low of €101.20 ($113.71) and a 12-month high of €170.30 ($191.35).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

