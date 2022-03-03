Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Receives $22.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.90.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,089,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253,320 shares during the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Skillz by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 21,632,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,943,000 after buying an additional 366,338 shares during the last quarter. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Skillz by 2.1% during the third quarter. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,091,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,378,000 after buying an additional 287,596 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Skillz by 125.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after buying an additional 7,832,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Skillz by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,255,000 after buying an additional 471,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKLZ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.91. 10,456,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,683,875. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.46. Skillz has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $33.36.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Skillz had a negative net margin of 47.22% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Skillz will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

