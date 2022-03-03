Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Receives $22.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.90.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,089,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253,320 shares during the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Skillz by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 21,632,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,943,000 after buying an additional 366,338 shares during the last quarter. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Skillz by 2.1% during the third quarter. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,091,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,378,000 after buying an additional 287,596 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Skillz by 125.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after buying an additional 7,832,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Skillz by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,255,000 after buying an additional 471,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKLZ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.91. 10,456,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,683,875. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.46. Skillz has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $33.36.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Skillz had a negative net margin of 47.22% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Skillz will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Skillz Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.