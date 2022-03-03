Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.776-$7.084 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sleep Number also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.300-$0.400 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.25.

Shares of Sleep Number stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.04. 585,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,148. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.37. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $55.18 and a 1-year high of $150.85.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

