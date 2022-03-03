Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Get Rating) fell 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 65,948 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 159,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
A number of brokerages have commented on DMT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Small Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight Capital set a C$1.00 target price on shares of Small Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.
The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$88.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59.
Small Pharma Company Profile (CVE:DMT)
Small Pharma Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company that develops a rapid-acting antidepressant to treat patients with depression. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
