Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT – Get Rating) fell 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 65,948 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 159,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

A number of brokerages have commented on DMT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Small Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eight Capital set a C$1.00 target price on shares of Small Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$88.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59.

Small Pharma (CVE:DMT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). Analysts predict that Small Pharma Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Small Pharma Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company that develops a rapid-acting antidepressant to treat patients with depression. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

