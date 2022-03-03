SmartCash (SMART) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $135,983.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

