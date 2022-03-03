Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Short Interest Update

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 368.4% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SMFKY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.90. 57,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Smurfit Kappa Group has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $60.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.13.

SMFKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Smurfit Kappa Group from €58.00 ($65.17) to €60.00 ($67.42) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

