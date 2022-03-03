Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Stock analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNAP. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Snap in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.80. Snap has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $36,242,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $270,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,261,350 shares of company stock worth $48,706,915.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 579.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 305.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

