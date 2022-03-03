Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS.

Shares of SNOW stock traded down $46.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $217.80. 909,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,151,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a PE ratio of -86.23 and a beta of 1.77. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $291.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNOW. raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.63.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $344,130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,776,021 shares of company stock worth $612,551,701. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 833.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

