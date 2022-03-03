Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded down $43.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $220.87. 840,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,151,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.10 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $291.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.20. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $405.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNOW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.63.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.72, for a total value of $22,003,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,776,021 shares of company stock worth $612,551,701. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Snowflake by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth $664,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $22,975,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $318,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

