Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $210.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $360.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 20.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNOW. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.28.

Get Snowflake alerts:

SNOW opened at $264.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.80 and a beta of 1.77. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.20.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.59. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.72, for a total value of $22,003,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,776,021 shares of company stock worth $612,551,701 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snowflake (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.