Societe Generale Increases Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target to GBX 700

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 680 ($9.12) to GBX 700 ($9.39) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 610 ($8.18) to GBX 630 ($8.45) in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 703 ($9.43) to GBX 740 ($9.93) in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.66) to GBX 670 ($8.99) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $608.33.

NYSE PSO opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. Pearson has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Pearson by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Pearson by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Pearson by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

