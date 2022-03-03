SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.220-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $173 million-$176 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.25 million.SolarWinds also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.010-$1.080 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SWI shares. TheStreet downgraded SolarWinds from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SolarWinds from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SolarWinds from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Shares of SWI stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,555. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.92. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.84 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarWinds will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,955,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,744,000 after acquiring an additional 954,151 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 367,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 163,007 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 126,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SolarWinds by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 70,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the third quarter worth approximately $861,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Company Profile (Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.