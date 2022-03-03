Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) by 478.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265,056 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Solid Biosciences were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 250,795 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 585,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 24,266 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 515,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,511,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 442,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 560,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $87.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.03. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $11.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solid Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

