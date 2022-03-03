Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Short Interest Update

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 884,800 shares, an increase of 275.6% from the January 31st total of 235,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 416.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 565,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 3,064.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 481,060 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 219,230 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. 10.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $2.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

