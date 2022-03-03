Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Trading Down 5.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $28.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sotera Health traded as low as $19.88 and last traded at $20.14. 39,392 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 513,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.

SHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays cut Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $897,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average of $23.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.93 and a beta of 0.45.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $241.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Sotera Health Company Profile (NYSE:SHC)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.