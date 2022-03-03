Southern (NYSE:SOLN) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Southern (NYSE:SOLN – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE:SOLN opened at $51.08 on Monday. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

Get Southern alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.