Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Announces Earnings Results

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share.

Shares of SWX opened at $72.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Southwest Gas has a one year low of $62.25 and a one year high of $76.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently 58.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,711,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWX shares. StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

