Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Announces Earnings Results

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share.

Shares of SWX opened at $72.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Southwest Gas has a one year low of $62.25 and a one year high of $76.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently 58.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,711,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWX shares. StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

About Southwest Gas (Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Earnings History for Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX)

