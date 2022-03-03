Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Issues Earnings Results

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS.

SWX opened at $72.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.38. Southwest Gas has a 12-month low of $62.25 and a 12-month high of $76.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWX. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $490,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $2,296,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

