SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 51,239 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 666,020 shares.The stock last traded at $123.41 and had previously closed at $125.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.70.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 63,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.