Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Raised to C$60.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SNMSF. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMSF opened at $36.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.81. Spin Master has a 52-week low of $27.78 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

