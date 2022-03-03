Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Position Decreased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 758,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96,032 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $5,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSLV. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 25.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $170,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 792,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,086,000 after buying an additional 114,254 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 20.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.7% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,438,000 after buying an additional 58,950 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.14. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.