SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for SPX in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SPX’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Get SPX alerts:

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.08 million. SPX had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. SPX’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

SPXC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair lowered SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of SPXC opened at $50.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.06. SPX has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $68.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SPX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,324,000 after acquiring an additional 198,537 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SPX by 8.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,351,000 after acquiring an additional 327,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SPX by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,370,000 after acquiring an additional 42,505 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in SPX by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,159,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,190,000 after acquiring an additional 25,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SPX by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

About SPX (Get Rating)

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.