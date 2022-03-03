Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 14,600 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 118.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Hilltop in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $31.42 on Thursday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Hilltop had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $389.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

