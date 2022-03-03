Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $795,000 Stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 63,375 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Methanex were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 181,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after buying an additional 22,163 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 374.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 476,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,936,000 after buying an additional 376,033 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,747,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 116,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after buying an additional 13,199 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEOH opened at $52.51 on Thursday. Methanex Co. has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $53.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.95.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on Methanex from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James set a $52.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

