Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $838,000 in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Cortexyme by 326.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRTX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Cortexyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.04.

NASDAQ CRTX opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.13. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $121.98.

Cortexyme Profile (Get Rating)

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

