Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 29,036 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 29,036 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Unisys were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Unisys by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,334,000 after purchasing an additional 127,395 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Unisys by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,646,000 after purchasing an additional 315,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unisys by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,670,000 after purchasing an additional 20,049 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Unisys by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,215,000 after purchasing an additional 44,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Unisys by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 628,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,917,000 after acquiring an additional 35,895 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UIS opened at $21.17 on Thursday. Unisys Co. has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

In other Unisys news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 5,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $125,600.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 5,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $125,070.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Profile

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

