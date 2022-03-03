Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 515.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $379,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOCN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Shares of DOCN opened at $63.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a current ratio of 30.39. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $133.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.21 and its 200-day moving average is $77.72.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.02 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

