Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,267 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,587 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 26,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 25,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $32.59 on Thursday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $27.72 and a one year high of $36.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.64%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $26,036.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

