StaFi (FIS) Trading 8.8% Higher This Week

StaFi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last week, StaFi has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. StaFi has a total market cap of $36.42 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StaFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.20 or 0.00186573 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001015 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00026180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.94 or 0.00346133 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00054019 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007974 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

StaFi Profile

StaFi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io . StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling StaFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

