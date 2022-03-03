Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $81.77

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.77 ($1.10) and traded as high as GBX 89.70 ($1.20). Stagecoach Group shares last traded at GBX 84 ($1.13), with a volume of 2,523,531 shares.

SGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.68) target price on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 132 ($1.77) price target on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 91.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 81.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £435.46 million and a P/E ratio of 10.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 633.86.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

