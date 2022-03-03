Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the January 31st total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:SGBLY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 64,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,502. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38. Standard Bank Group has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $11.11.
About Standard Bank Group (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Standard Bank Group (SGBLY)
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.