Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.02. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.54. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.58. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 120.75%.

In related news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht purchased 217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $4,928,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.