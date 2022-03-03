State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

STFC stock opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.34. State Auto Financial has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $52.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.34.

In other State Auto Financial news, SVP Steven Eugene English sold 25,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $1,296,366.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Paul M. Stachura sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $257,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,509 shares of company stock valued at $4,921,127 in the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STFC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in State Auto Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,686,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after purchasing an additional 64,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in State Auto Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in State Auto Financial by 32.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 26,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in State Auto Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 19,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in State Auto Financial by 10.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.