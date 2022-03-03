Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.53. 92,124 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,581,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Stellantis from €23.00 ($25.84) to €28.00 ($31.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Stellantis from €27.00 ($30.34) to €21.00 ($23.60) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 39.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 3,112.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

