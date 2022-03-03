Stephens Raises Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Price Target to $28.00

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Benchmark started coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.20.

RUTH opened at $24.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $806.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $28.73.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUTH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,653,000 after purchasing an additional 98,804 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 26,010 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 799.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 185.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 25.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 261,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 52,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth's Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

