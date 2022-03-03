Stephens Trims Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Target Price to $167.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stephens from $200.00 to $167.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CVNA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $275.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $266.62.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $138.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.63 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.74. Carvana has a twelve month low of $107.50 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carvana will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 181 shares of company stock valued at $45,514. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Carvana by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

