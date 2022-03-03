Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.690-$2.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.Sterling Construction also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.69-2.88 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ STRL traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.25. 8,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,573. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.64. The stock has a market cap of $842.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sterling Construction has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $32.14.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sterling Construction will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sterling Construction news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $139,933.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 238.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Sterling Construction by 461.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 63,033 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Construction Co, Inc engages in the provision of civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment consists of highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

