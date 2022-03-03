Stifel Nicolaus Trims Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Target Price to $150.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZM. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.92 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.57.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of ZM stock opened at $121.61 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $114.26 and a 12 month high of $406.48. The stock has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.43.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $513,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $2,828,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,879 shares of company stock valued at $24,841,304. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 114,898.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 56,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,809,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.