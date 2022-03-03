Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of PDC Energy Call Options (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 4,285 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 814% compared to the typical volume of 469 call options.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total transaction of $102,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,010 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PDC Energy by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $89,301,000 after buying an additional 858,561 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in PDC Energy by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,220,000 after buying an additional 437,502 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PDC Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $87,585,000 after buying an additional 50,504 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in PDC Energy by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,676,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $81,797,000 after buying an additional 405,088 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $74,067,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

Shares of PDCE opened at $67.34 on Thursday. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $70.26. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.24 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.07%.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

