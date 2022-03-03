Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,997 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,512% compared to the typical volume of 310 put options.

AGTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,858 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 3,528.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

AGTC opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $79.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

