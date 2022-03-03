Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of MFA Financial Call Options (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 62,387 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,021% compared to the typical volume of 1,999 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,391,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,567,000 after purchasing an additional 625,748 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 19.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,511,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,526,000 after buying an additional 414,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in MFA Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,382,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000,000 after acquiring an additional 336,245 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 51.8% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in MFA Financial by 20.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 26,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MFA traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $4.06. 3,242,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,201,272. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.64. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $70.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.57 million. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 95.85%. MFA Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MFA Financial will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MFA. Raymond James raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

