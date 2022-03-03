StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of AAME stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. Atlantic American has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.52.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAME. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic American by 132.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 176,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 100,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic American by 59.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 46,586 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic American during the third quarter worth about $117,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic American during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic American by 13.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

