StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Shares of BKEP stock opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $140.54 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.15.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is a boost from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.74%.
Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP)
