StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Shares of BKEP stock opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $140.54 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is a boost from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKEP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,542,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 326,441 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,191,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,735,000 after buying an additional 201,758 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 251,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 102,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc grew its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 200,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 87,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

