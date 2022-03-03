StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FUNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First United from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First United from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

FUNC stock opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.82. First United has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $24.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. First United had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First United will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUNC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First United by 13.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First United by 28.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 30,784 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First United by 660.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in First United in the second quarter valued at $796,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First United in the third quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

First United Company Profile

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

