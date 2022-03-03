StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

NYSE:TSQ opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Townsquare Media has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The company has a market cap of $200.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.23.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 33,891 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 16,230 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 67,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 40,423 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 27,053 shares during the period. 50.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Townsquare Media (Get Rating)

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.