StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.
NYSE:TSQ opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Townsquare Media has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The company has a market cap of $200.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.23.
About Townsquare Media (Get Rating)
Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.
