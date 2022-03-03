StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.94. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $9.98.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.30%.

In other news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 13,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $120,225.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 5,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $47,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,044 shares of company stock valued at $256,950 over the last three months. 5.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.