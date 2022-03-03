StockNews.com Downgrades Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) to Buy

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $362.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.93. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $16.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Century Casinos by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,311,000 after acquiring an additional 71,475 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,579,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 33,685 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 946,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 699,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 105,614 shares during the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

