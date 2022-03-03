StockNews.com Downgrades Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) to Buy

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.
NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $362.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.93. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $16.44.
Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.
